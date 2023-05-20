The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 16-10-26 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 39 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-7-7 record (good for 57 points).

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 63 games (52-6-5, 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 44 points after finishing 22-3-0.

In the 74 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Hurricanes finished 7-5-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.