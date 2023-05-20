How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, broadcast on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can tune in to TNT to see the match unfold as the Panthers attempt to beat the Hurricanes.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.