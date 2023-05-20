Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers meeting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, broadcast on TNT. The Panthers are ahead 1-0 in the series.

You can tune in to TNT to see the match unfold as the Panthers attempt to beat the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

