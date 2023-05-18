Stefan Noesen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Noesen against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Stefan Noesen vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Noesen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 3 36 Points 1 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 0

