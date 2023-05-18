Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Martin Necas vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 48 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 18 times.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 71 Points 1 28 Goals 0 43 Assists 1

