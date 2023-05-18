Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes face the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.

In 20 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are allowing 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 42 Points 3 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.