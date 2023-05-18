Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1 on May 18, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers matchup at PNC Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)
Necas is one of Carolina's top contributors (71 total points), having amassed 28 goals and 43 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)
Sebastian Aho has 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
Brent Burns' season total of 60 points has come from 18 goals and 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Devils
|May. 9
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
Tkachuk has recorded 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida, good for 109 points.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has posted 78 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
