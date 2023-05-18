Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals showcases the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18 on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+120) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-140).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Panthers (+120) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 51-25 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has gone 43-21 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (67.2% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won 15 of the 28 games, or 53.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has a record of 12-9 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Carolina went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

