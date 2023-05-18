Hurricanes vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
The Carolina Hurricanes ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are underdogs (+125) in this game against the Hurricanes (-145).
Prepare for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Panthers
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 16-9-25 in overtime games on their way to a 52-21-9 overall record.
- In the 38 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 25-7-6 record (good for 56 points).
- In the seven games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).
- Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals 63 times, and are 52-6-5 in those games (to record 109 points).
- In the 25 games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 22-3-0 to record 44 points.
- In the 73 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-4 (104 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to register 17 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
