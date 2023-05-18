The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers Thursday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR
12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR
11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (three per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 33 goals over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

