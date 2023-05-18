How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes take their home ice at PNC Arena to square off with the Florida Panthers for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
TNT is the place to tune in to see the Hurricanes and the Panthers go head to head.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.