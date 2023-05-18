Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play on Thursday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Burns against the Panthers, we have lots of info to help.

Brent Burns vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.
  • Burns has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • In 47 of 82 games this year, Burns has registered a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.
  • Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
  • The implied probability is 56.5% that Burns goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Burns Stats vs. the Panthers

  • The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida
82 Games 5
60 Points 5
18 Goals 2
42 Assists 3

