The Miami Heat are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8)

Celtics (- 8) Pick OU: Over (211.5)



The Celtics have covered more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Boston and Miami cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Celts as favorites by 8 or more and Heat as underdogs by 8 or more).

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16 threes per game (second-best).

This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

