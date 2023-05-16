On Tuesday, May 16, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (25-16) host Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (26-15) at Globe Life Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Braves, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (3-0, 1.72 ERA) vs Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 14-9 (60.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

This year, the Braves have won three of five games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Braves have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

