Monday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (25-15) matching up with the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at 8:05 PM (on May 15). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 21, or 63.6%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 24 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 18-6 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Atlanta has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 206.

The Braves have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule