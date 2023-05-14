The Boston Celtics (57-25) will be monitoring zero players on the injury report as they ready for Game 7 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Sunday, May 14 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Celtics beat the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday when they last met. In the Celtics' win, Marcus Smart scored 22 points (and added seven rebounds and seven assists), while Joel Embiid scored 26 in the loss for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are seven more points than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Celtics have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 115.9 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 117.9 they've put up over the course of this season.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) at a 37.6% rate (sixth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.6 per game its opponents make at a 34.5% rate.

The Celtics average 115.7 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while giving up 108.8 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

In their past 10 games, the 76ers are putting up 104 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than their season average (115.2).

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from deep.

The 76ers' 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fourth in the NBA, and the 110.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank eighth in the league.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5 201

