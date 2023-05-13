The Toronto Blue Jays host the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bo Bichette, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 51 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .345/.434/.568 on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has recorded 32 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashing .278/.415/.591 on the year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy or other Braves players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Berrios Stats

Jose Berrios (3-3) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Berrios has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 61st, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 6 6.1 5 2 2 7 1 at Red Sox May. 1 5.1 11 5 5 4 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 7.0 4 0 0 9 1 at Astros Apr. 19 7.0 3 2 2 3 1 vs. Rays Apr. 14 5.0 4 1 1 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Elder's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .321/.360/.525 on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Pirates May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 44 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .310/.389/.521 so far this season.

Guerrero enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.