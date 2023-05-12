Lakers vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.
Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|220.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
- This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The Lakers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State has played 66 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
- Golden State's games this year have had a 236.1-point total on average, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
- The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Golden State has won four of its 16 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info
Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|62
|75.6%
|117.2
|236.1
|116.6
|233.7
|232.1
|Warriors
|66
|80.5%
|118.9
|236.1
|117.1
|233.7
|233.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
- At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
- When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) this year.
- The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-41
|13-15
|44-38
|Warriors
|39-43
|9-11
|45-37
Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Lakers
|Warriors
|117.2
|118.9
|6
|2
|29-11
|31-19
|32-8
|35-15
|116.6
|117.1
|20
|21
|31-20
|31-12
|33-18
|34-9
