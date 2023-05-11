Joel Embiid could make a big impact for the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 115-103 win over the Celtics (his previous action) Embiid produced 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 33.1 27.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 9.8 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.5 PRA 44.5 47.5 40.6 PR 41.5 43.3 37.1 3PM 0.5 1 0.7



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 19.3% of the 76ers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging one per game.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 37 33 7 3 3 4 0 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

