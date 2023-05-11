Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Looking to wager on Fast's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesper Fast vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Fast has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In nine of 80 games this season, Fast has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 26 of 80 games this season, Fast has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 80 games this year, Fast has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Fast hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fast has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fast Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 80 Games 12 29 Points 7 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 5

