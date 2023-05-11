On Thursday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to square off against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 3-1 edge in the series. The Hurricanes have -130 moneyline odds against the Devils (+110).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-130) Devils (+110) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 50 of their 75 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Carolina has a record of 44-22 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 56.5% chance to win.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it hit the over once.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52 this season.

