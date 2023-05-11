The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1. The Hurricanes have -135 moneyline odds against the Devils (+115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 45 times.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Devils have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of the time).

New Jersey has four games this season playing as an underdog by +115 or longer, and is 3-1 in those contests.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) - Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.70 2.50

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.70 3.20

