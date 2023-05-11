The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Thursday, May 11, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 3-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch the action on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS as the Hurricanes look to knock off the Devils.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.

Devils Key Players