Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Burns interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brent Burns vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus of +19, while averaging 23:13 on the ice per game.

Burns has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Burns has a point in 47 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 11 times.

Burns has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 10 60 Points 5 18 Goals 1 42 Assists 4

