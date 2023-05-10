Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .280 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Albies has gotten a hit in 26 of 36 games this season (72.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (13 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Bello (1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
