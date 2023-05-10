The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Maple Leafs try to take down the Panthers on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0% William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4% Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5% John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4% Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players