On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .248.
  • Rosario will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 during his last games.
  • In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has driven in a run in seven games this year (22.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in nine of 31 games (29.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Bello (1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .338 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.