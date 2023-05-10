The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida take the field in the final game of a two-game series against Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 59 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB, slugging .466.

The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Atlanta is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (197 total).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .343.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.240).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Lee makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 28-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Max Fried Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi

