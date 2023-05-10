Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (25-11) and the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at Truist Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 10.

The probable pitchers are Dylan Lee (1-0) for the Braves and Brayan Bello (1-1) for the Red Sox.

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 15 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 12-3 in those contests.

The Braves have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 197.

The Braves have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule