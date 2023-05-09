Stefan Noesen will be on the ice Tuesday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen has averaged 12:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 13 of 78 games this season, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Noesen has a point in 31 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Noesen has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 7 36 Points 5 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

