Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Aho against the Devils, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Sebastian Aho vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Aho Season Stats Insights

Aho has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In Aho's 75 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 41 of 75 games this season, Aho has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Aho has an assist in 23 of 75 games this season, with multiple assists on seven occasions.

Aho has an implied probability of 59.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Aho has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aho Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 75 Games 11 68 Points 8 36 Goals 3 32 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.