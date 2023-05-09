Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Necas' props? Here is some information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

In 27 of 82 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 48 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this season, Necas has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 58.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 11 71 Points 6 28 Goals 3 43 Assists 3

