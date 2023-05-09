Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Staal? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jordan Staal vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Staal Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Staal has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

Staal has a goal in 17 of 81 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 28 of 81 games this year, Staal has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Staal has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple assists once.

Staal's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Staal going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Staal Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 11 34 Points 5 17 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.