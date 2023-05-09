Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Tatum, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|30.1
|26.0
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|10.6
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|43.5
|43.5
|41.7
|PR
|38.5
|38.9
|36.6
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.9
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers
- Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.
- Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per game, sixth in the league.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|47
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
