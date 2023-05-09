Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1. The Devils are favored (-155) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (+130).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 62 of 92 matches this season, New Jersey and its opponent have combined to finish above 5.5 goals.

The Devils have won 56.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (13-10).

The Hurricanes have secured an upset victory in four of the nine games they have played while the underdog this season.

New Jersey is 10-3 (winning 76.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +130 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-128)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.70 2.80

