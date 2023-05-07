Player props can be found for Jack Hughes and Martin Necas, among others, when the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas' 71 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has recorded 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Sebastian Aho is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with 68 total points this season. He has scored 36 goals and added 32 assists in 75 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Carolina's Brent Burns is among the leaders on the team with 60 total points (18 goals and 42 assists).

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 5 0 0 0 3 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 99 points in 78 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1

Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.