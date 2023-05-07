Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. Oddsmakers favor the Devils in this matchup, giving them -135 odds on the moneyline against the Hurricanes (+115).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-135
|+115
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|-135
|+115
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|-141
|+120
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
|How to Watch Devils vs Hurricanes
|Devils vs Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends
- Carolina has played 43 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
- The Devils are 12-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).
- New Jersey is 10-5 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.
- Carolina has had moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+105)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+145)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-149)
|2.5 (-133)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|8-2-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.4
|3.70
|2.10
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.