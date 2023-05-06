Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.451), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (1.029) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.
- Acuna has recorded a hit in 25 of 33 games this season (75.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (42.4%).
- He has gone deep in six games this year (18.2%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has an RBI in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 33 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (44.4%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Bradish (1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .323 to his opponents.
