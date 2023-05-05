Stefan Noesen will be in action Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Noesen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

In 13 of 78 games this season, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 31 of 78 games this season, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Noesen's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 5 36 Points 4 13 Goals 1 23 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.