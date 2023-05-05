You can wager on player prop bet odds for Martin Necas, Jack Hughes and other players on the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored 71 points in 82 games (28 goals and 43 assists).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has 60 total points for Carolina, with 18 goals and 42 assists.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes' 99 points are important for New Jersey. He has 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has totaled 80 total points (one per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3

