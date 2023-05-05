The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena against the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 1-0 lead in the series. Oddsmakers give the Hurricanes -115 moneyline odds in this matchup with the Devils (-105).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-115) Devils (-105) -

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have gone 50-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a 50-25 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Devils Betting Insights

This season the Devils have been an underdog 25 times, and won 15, or 60.0%, of those games.

This season New Jersey has won 15 of its 25 games, or 60.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Devils.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 289 (4th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In Carolina's past 10 contests, it went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in league action, allowing 210 goals to rank second.

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

Devils Advanced Stats

The Devils are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

Over their past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 7.8 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Devils' 222 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +67 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

