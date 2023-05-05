How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils facing off at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 1-0.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Tune in to see the Hurricanes and Devils square off on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 33 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
- The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 29 goals over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.