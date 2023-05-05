Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1. The over/under for the matchup is 213.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-1.5
|213.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 213.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- Boston has an average point total of 229.4 in its games this year, 15.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 45-37-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 48-20, a 70.6% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 213.5 points.
- Philadelphia's outings this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 12.6 more points than this game's total.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 against the spread this season.
- The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (48%) in those games.
- This season, Philadelphia has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Boston has a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.
- When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 39-21 against the spread and 48-12 overall.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.
- Five of the 76ers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- The 76ers average only 3.8 more points per game (115.2) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).
- Philadelphia has put together a 37-13 ATS record and a 43-7 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|38-36
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|15-11
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
