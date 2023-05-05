Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 4.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 1.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+115) 2.5 (-110)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).

He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-125) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-133)

The 12.4 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.9 more than his prop total on Friday.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Friday.

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (-118)

Embiid is averaging 33.1 points in the 2022-23 season, 7.6 higher than Friday's prop total.

Embiid has pulled down 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Embiid averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 2.5 (-118)

James Harden has put up 21 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

Harden has averaged 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

