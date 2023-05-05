The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 214.5 -135 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 213.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and giving up 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
  • These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 18.6 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams give up 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than the over/under for this contest.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 28.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 25.5 -105 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9
Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5
Derrick White 11.5 -125 12.4

