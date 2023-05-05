Braves vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves square off against Jorge Mateo and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.
The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Orioles (+180). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Braves vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 18 of the 27 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Atlanta has played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won them all.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta has played in 32 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-12-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|15-3
|7-5
|15-5
|13-7
|9-3
