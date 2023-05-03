Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has a double, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .111.
  • Ozuna has had a base hit in six of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Garrett (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
