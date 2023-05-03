Jordan Martinook will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at PNC Arena in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Martinook in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Martinook vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points four times.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook has an implied probability of 40% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Martinook has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 7 34 Points 3 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

