Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (-105) against the Hurricanes (-115).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-115)
|Devils (-105)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 49 of their 74 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.2%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina has gone 49-25 (winning 66.2%).
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been listed as an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won 15 of its 24 games, or 62.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it went over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have given up the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Devils' last 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Devils and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils' 222 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.
