Hurricanes vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
On Wednesday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (+100) against the Hurricanes (-120).
Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.
Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1)
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 15-9-24 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Carolina is 24-7-6 (54 points) in its 37 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.
- Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (6-8-3 record).
- The Hurricanes are 48-5-5 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 101 points).
- In the 23 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 20-3-0 to register 40 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to register 17 points.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Devils AVG
|Devils Rank
|15th
|3.2
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|2nd
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|8th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|5th
|19th
|19.8%
|Power Play %
|21.9%
|13th
|2nd
|84.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.6%
|4th
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
