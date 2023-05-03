On Wednesday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes for the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are underdogs (+100) against the Hurricanes (-120).

Here's our pick for who will capture the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-120)

Hurricanes (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 15-9-24 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Carolina is 24-7-6 (54 points) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they have a 2-4-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has taken 15 points from the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes are 48-5-5 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 101 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 20-3-0 to register 40 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 46-19-4 (96 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 7-4-3 to register 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

