How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils squaring off at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3 ET, airing on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.
Tune in to ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Devils hit the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
|12/20/2022
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|4-1 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the league.
- The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
